Family recovering after devastating house fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — In the early hours on Sunday, one West Valley neighborhood woke up to a nightmare.

“I hear a loud bang on our door, and we have a Ring camera," said Juana. "I just saw like a big ball of light.”

She lives across the street and said a man saw her neighbor's house fully engulfed in flames.

“It was just scary. Just seeing the sparks going towards our house," Juana said.

She was afraid her house would be next and gathered her family to evacuate.

“We all ran out kind of together, and we just went down the street that way because we just start hearing the pops," Juana said.

Later in the day, Sylvia Feleti was seen staring at what was left of the home that once belonged to her family.

At the time of the fire, her sister Sarah was with her three children, all under the age of 5, along with her sister Mia and their cousin.

“They were sleeping," Feleti said. "They just started smelling the smoke.”

Their cousin immediately ran out of the house to call 911, and Mia ran downstairs to help her sister Sarah and the kids.

“They got the babies out through the window, the bathroom window, and then the two sisters got stuck downstairs," Feleti said. "There was one towel downstairs, so Mia covered Sarah's face with it, and so Sarah was blocked from inhaling too much. But Mia has a swollen throat from inhaling too much smoke.”

With the help of the fire department, everyone made it out. The two sisters are still being treated at the hospital, but the three children have been released. West Valley Fire said their home, multiple cars and likely the house directly next door were a total loss.

“It hurts because you see them, you don't know them, but you know who they are, you know they live there, you know their family," Juana said.

“Anything can happen and it can happen out of nowhere. It's just really scary to see," Feleti said. "We're just trying to work together, see what's next for them."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you want to help the family, you can visit their GoFundMe page.