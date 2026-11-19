SALT LAKE CITY — Three people have been arrested following an investigation into what was described as a major poaching operation in Utah.

The investigation stemmed from a tip to the Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, claiming illegal hunting activity at an unidentified state location.

According to Utah DNR officials, the operation involved three suspects without permits who unlawfully harvested 12 bucks using archery equipment. Several trophy-class deer were among the bucks that had been harvested.

The suspects allegedly shot the bucks near residential housing, "threatening public safety and robbing law-abiding sportspeople of legitimate opportunity," the agency wrote.

After the investigation, the suspects were charged on multiple counts, ordered to pay $10,000 in fines, and had their license privileges suspended for 21 years.