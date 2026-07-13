Armed suspect remains at large after Logan domestic violence incident

LOGAN, Utah — An armed suspect remains at large after a domestic violence-related incident early Monday in Logan.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office and Logan City Police Department are asking the public to be on the lookout for Benigno Queredo-Centreros.

According to officials, as officers responded to the location of an alleged scene in Logan between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., Queredo-Centreros had already fled. The 41-year-old was later spotted by Cache County deputies and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper traveling at a high rate of speed near 4200 West.

Queredo-Centreros' vehicle was later found abandoned in a field, where the deputy and trooper saw him stand up with what appeared to be a long rifle that has since been confirmed to be a 20-gauge shotgun.

A UHP helicopter, along with drones and an armored vehicle, has been used in a search for Queredo-Centreros, who has yet to be apprehended.

Queredo-Centreros, who is 5'8" with a mohawk haircut, is considered to be armed and dangerous, and the public is being warned not to approach him if spotted.