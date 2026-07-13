Swimming prohibited in parts of Utah Lake due to algal blooms

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Visitors to certain parts of Utah Lake are being warned to stay out of the water due to the presence of harmful algal blooms.

The Utah Lake Authority said Monday that the toxic blooms have appeared at Lincoln Marina Beach and Saratoga Springs Marina Picnic Area.

Along with the swimming restrictions, visitors should avoid drinking the lake water.

Boating on the lake in the identified areas is still permitted, as is fishing, although anyone with a catch must discard the skin and guts.

Algal blooms are already showing up across southern Utah, concerning officials:

Algal blooms are already showing up across Southern Utah, concerning officials

In extreme cases, harmful algal blooms produce dangerous toxins that can be harmful to humans and animals, and can cause skin, nerve and liver damage.

Last week, health officials warned residents and visitors to avoid getting in the water at Mantua Reservoir due to algal blooms.