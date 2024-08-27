Lost and found! Missing military vehicle returned to Forest Service

CEDAR CITY, Utah — In the end, it was all just one big misunderstanding.

After two months of searching, an historic military vehicle that had gone missing from inside the Dixie National Forest near Cedar City has been recovered.

The White Motor Co. USA Half-track vehicle, also known as an M2 Scout Car, was swiped from the Boulder Mountain Row Lakes area of the forest back in June.

Weeks later, a pickup truck believed to be involved in the disappearance was identified.

U.S. Forest Service White Motor Co. USA Half-track vehicle recovered and back in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service



However, the theft apparently wasn't much of a theft at all. In fact, it was more of a misunderstanding.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that the Half-track had been recovered after an "individual and his attorney" contacted the agency to return the vehicle.

According to officials, the person who took the vehicle thought it was abandoned property and was planning on restoring it to its original condition. It has since been returned to the Forest Service and will be returned to its original location.

The agency thanked the public and media for helping find the Half-track, even saying they received calls on the tip line as it was en route to being returned.

U.S. Forest Service White Motor Co. USA Half-track vehicle recovered and back in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service



“I want to express my sincere appreciation for the public showing so much interest and support in recovering this historic treasure. The information provided by the public was critical in the recovery of the Half-track. I also appreciate the outstanding support from law enforcement agencies,” said Fishlake Forest Supervisor Mike Elson.

The Half-track was one of just under 16,000 built and made for the U.S. Department of Defense between 1939 and 1943. With wheels on the front and rubber tracks on the rear, the vehicle carried 6 passengers, which included a gunner, driver and front-seat passenger.