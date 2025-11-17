Arson not yet ruled out as cause of massive Lehi construction site fire still unknown

LEHI, Utah — Over a week after a large fire consumed a Lehi construction site, drawing attention across northern Utah, officials are still unsure how the fire started, adding that arson has neither been ruled out nor proven.

In a briefing Monday, Lehi Fire Chief Jeremy Craft said his department hasn't fully completed its investigation, but said the site would soon be turned over to the building's owner.

Flames and smoke from the November 9 fire could be seen for miles as the under-construction apartment complex was fully engulfed by the blaze. In the days after the fire, the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in to help with the investigation.

From church to chaos: Lehi neighbors recount scramble during Sunday fire

Despite the resources put into the investigation, which included nearly three dozen ATF investigators, the fire's cause remains unknown.

"I will tell you that at this time, it's an undetermined fire is how we're going to classify it," explained Craft. "We know the point of origin, meaning we know where the fire started, but we don't know how the fire started."

Craft added that officials are still attempting to retrieve some additional camera footage to assist with the investigation. He asked the public to share any footage or information with the Lehi Police Department.

The chief admitted that the subject of arson is a "tricky question' and shared that an arson dog brought to the site did not key on anything such as a flammable liquid.

"We haven't ruled arson out, but we haven't proved an arson. Inversely, we haven't ruled out that there was a temporary electrical box or something in there that went bad. We haven't ruled that out, and we haven't proven that either, so both options are still on the table," Craft explained.

Craft added that the building where they believe the fire started had just received a 4-way inspection, and that electrical, heating and plumbing work had been completed. A total damage cost is also unknown and won't be determined until fire officials discuss with the builders what was lost.