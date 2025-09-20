Box Elder County school keeps promise to eat veggies with Promontory School Veggie Challenge

PROMONTORY, Utah — It was just over two weeks ago when Box Elder County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Allred spoke for the first time since he and his K9 Azula were shot in Tremonton.

FOX 13 News was there when he went to the Promontory School of Expeditionary Learning in Perry to thank them for the letters they wrote to wish him a speedy recovery.

But he also left them with a promise to keep.

“One more thing - I need everybody to promise this one,” said Deputy Allred. “It’s going to be tough. You’ve got to promise to eat your vegetables.”

At the time, it didn’t go over well.

“I don’t like cooked vegetables - but I do like other vegetables,” said Rosalie Sevilla, a 2nd grader at the school.

“No,” was the simple reply from fifth grader Hollis Young when she was asked if she’d eat vegetables.

But these students have risen to the occasion and turned it into a “Veggie Challenge”.

Student by student, and even whole classrooms, they’ve pledged that ‘Promontory keeps its promise.’ Their challenge has reached school administrators, first responders, county commissioners and more.

They even challenged Deputy Allred to prove that he would practice what he preached.

That’s when we got the message in our inbox.

“Today, we proudly challenge Jeremy Tombs with Fox 13 News to take on the veggie challenge and eat their veggies with us,” said Hollis Young.

We proudly accept the veggie challenge - and we want to challenge you, our viewers, to join us in the healthy fun!