Controversial flagpole atop historic Utah landmark cut down

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A controversial flagpole that was illegally placed atop the historic Black Rock landmark on the Great Salt Lake has been cut down, but not by Utah officials.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the damaged flagpole was discovered on Tuesday, although its attached flag was missing.

The flagpole and flag were placed on Black Rock over two weeks ago, and garnered various opinions from those who supported the items and those who considered it to be an act of vandalism.

Immediately after the items were discovered in mid-September, Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands claimed they were there illegally and were "addressing the situation." However, the flagpole remained on top of the landmark until it was cut down.

Scott Taylor / Utah Forestry, Fire & State Lands Flag seen waving from flagpole atop Black Rock in Salt Lake County

In a statement after the flagpole was cut down, DNR asked for both sides of the issue to show respect.

"The flag’s placement generated strong opinions on both sides of the issue, but vandalism is never an acceptable response," wrote DNR officials. "One act of vandalism does not justify another, and damaging property only deepens division rather than promoting understanding. We encourage respectful and lawful expression and remind the public that protecting historic resources requires stewardship, cooperation and civility.

The agency has not yet decided on what to do with the damaged flagpole, and it currently remains on top of Black Rock, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.