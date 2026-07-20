Crews searching for possible drowning victim at Tibble Fork Reservoir

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A search is underway for a man who may have drowned while trying to swim across Tibble Fork Reservoir.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said that around 6 p.m., they received reports that a man tried to swim from one end of the reservoir to the other. At one point, he went under and never resurfaced.

A search and rescue team responded to the reservoir, located about seven miles up American Fork Canyon, along with a helicopter searching from the air.

As of 7:15 p.m., the man has not been found.

American Fork Canyon Road (SR-144), which leads to the reservoir, is closed at the turnoff from Alpine Loop Highway (SR-192).

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