Eagle Mountain shooting victim making good progress, family says

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A man who was shot in Eagle Mountain two days before Christmas is making progress in his recovery, with his family sharing that he has been released from a hospital's intensive care unit.

Brandon Ortiz's family said Monday that he is now in the hospital's rehabilitation unit.

According to Denver and Crystal Dorrall, Ortiz was visiting from Texas for the holidays when he was shot.

Court documents indicate there was an argument between Ortiz's younger brother and a juvenile suspect who had come to the house. Ortiz came to his brother's defense, and the family says 18 shots were fired, and Ortiz was hit and critically wounded.

Once police responded, two juvenile suspects returned and surrendered. Police also arrested 25-year-old Leopoldo Gutierrez and another minor.

The Dorralls told FOX 13 News that it's going to be a long recovery, but their son is in good spirits. Family and friends have started a GoFundMe page to help with the medical expenses.