Family of Saratoga Springs double-murder victims remaining 'hopeful' after warrant's unsealing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — After the latest in a series of unsealed search warrants for a Saratoga Springs homicide investigation, the victims' family is still hoping for justice despite no suspects being named yet.

On March 28, 44-year-old Jessica Orton Lyman was found next to the body of her son, 8-year-old Eli Painter, inside their home. Painter was declared dead at the scene, while Lyman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

On Monday, a search warrant that was filed on April 18 was unsealed. In the warrant, the Saratoga Springs Police Department requested access to an Apple iCloud account belonging to a family member.

It also included some new information, including detectives saying they found a mask in the home that resembled one worn by an unidentified person in neighbors' home security camera footage.

The warrant contained several more details, and FOX 13 News chose not to include some due to their graphic and sensitive nature, and because nobody has been charged at this time.

WATCH: Possibly matching mask found in home of Saratoga Springs double-murder, search warrant states

The department issued a statement Tuesday, saying neither they nor the family "participated" in the release, but that the warrant was unsealed after the 90-day expiration.

"The families of the victims have been extremely cooperative throughout the entire investigation and the Saratoga Springs Police Department remains committed to continue to work closely with them in the pursuit of justice," the department wrote.

The Orton family (Lyman's immediate family) also issued a statement, expressing their sadness at the loss but gratitude to the police department, the community, their friends and their extended family.

"Not a moment passes that we don’t feel the weight of this unimaginable loss. Our family is forever changed. While we continue to wait for answers, we remain hopeful that justice will be served and those responsible will be held accountable," their statement read in part. "We miss Jessica and Eli every single moment of every single day. When we are together as a family, we can't help but feel incomplete. We miss their smiles, their laughter, and their joyful spirits. Please continue to keep our family, and everyone affected by this senseless tragedy, in your thoughts and prayers."

The family also asks anyone with information about the case to contact Saratoga Springs Police.

"Jessica and Eli deserve justice, and even the smallest detail could help law enforcement in their ongoing investigation," they wrote.