'I need 13K;' New evidence shows Gledhill demanded money from parents days ahead of murder

SALT LAKE CITY — Days before a Cottonwood Heights woman allegedly murdered her husband while he slept in their home, she texted her father asking for thousands of dollars.

"I need 13K by Friday," Jennifer Gledhill messaged her father, Thomas, on Sept. 18, three days before detectives say her husband, Matthew Johnson, was killed. Johnson's body has yet to be found.

It's not known why Gledhill needed the money or that specific amount.

The new information was made available through search warrants that were unsealed.

According to the documents, Thomas Gledhill used Venmo to transfer $1000 to his daughter on the same day.

Both Thomas Gledhill and his wife, Rosalie, were arrested in October for allegedly helping their daughter cover up Johnson's murder. A neighbor told police they saw Gledhill's parents cleaning the Cottonwood Heights home on Sept. 24 until late in the evening, although Rosalie claimed they had only been there an hour.

At the time of their arrests, Gledhill's parents had not cooperated with police in the investigation of Johnson's death.

Johnson, who served in the Utah National Guard, was reported missing on Sept. 23 after he failed to show up a work. His truck was later found a few blocks from his home. Phone tracking data later showed Gledhill had traveled from the home on Sept. 21 to the location where the truck was discovered.

GPS data also placed Gledhill at a Davis County location where a mattress from the couple's home, along with pillows that were wrapped up in a rug that further evidence showed was once inside the Cottonwood Heights house.