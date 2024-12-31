Watch Now
Pedestrian hit & killed in Ogden just days after similar incident

Julian Conrads | FOX 13 News
OGDEN, Utah — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Ogden Monday afternoon — the latest in a recent string of deadly auto-pedestrian accidents.

Family mourns pedestrian hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Ogden

Averie Klonowski

Ogden Police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday at 33rd Street and Wall Avenue. When officers arrived, they said the victim was already dead.

Police say the investigation is still underway but indicates that the victim was walking in the crosswalk when he was hit. However, they added that it seemed the victim was not using the crosswalk signals properly.

The driver reportedly left the scene but was stopped by police and is now cooperating.

The Weber-Morgan CRASH Team is investigating the incident. Police also ask anyone who may have witnessed the deadly crash to call the Ogden Police Traffic Bureau at 801-395-8221.

On Friday, another pedestrian was hit and killed in Ogden at 20th Street and Harrison Blvd., and another later the same night in West Valley City.

