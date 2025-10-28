Too dangerous to drive in Spanish Fork? What's being done to make it safer?

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Many neighborhoods in Spanish Fork are just a stone’s throw from nature. It’s why resident Jamie Hunter moved into a townhome community in the area three years ago.

But the immediate access that's so enjoyable comes at the cost of roadways that Hunter has seen turn dangerous.

“I didn’t hear about the most recent one, but we hear the sirens all the time, so it does make me more cautious," she said.

Sunday night, a truck hauling a horse trailer on Highway 6 crashed into several cars that had stopped at a red light at Spanish Fork Parkway, killing an 85-year-old woman. The accident is one reason why Hunter doesn’t let her daughter go outside by herself.

“Because I am worried about all the traffic and getting hit," she explained. "I’ve seen multiple accidents in that area.”

With Highway 6 being managed by the state, FOX 13 News spoke with Utah Department of Transportation officials about their concerns in the area and some of the projects they’ve made to make it safer.

"We do have the advanced warning system in place right now that lets you know you’re about to hit a red light," explained UDOT spokesperson John Gleason.

Gleason added that UDOT is looking into reducing speed limits in the area from 60 miles per hour to 55, as well as other alterations in Spanish Fork Canyon, including turning the intersection of US-89 and US-6 into an interchange.

"But it’s not gonna prevent every crash," said Gleason. "We really need people to pay attention and slow down.”

The importance of balancing safety for the community while ensuring good traffic flow for a major thoroughfare connecting northern Utah with the southeast portion of the state is also a concern.

“You’re coming from the canyon area into a residential business area. Those stops," Gleason said, "we don’t want them to take people by surprise.”