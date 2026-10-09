UHP trooper returns to duty 2 years after falling off overpass during pursuit

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Over two years after being severely injured in a devastating accident during a highway pursuit, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper has finally returned to duty.

On February 13, 2024, Trooper Steve "Odie" Myer was deploying spike strips during the pursuit near Interstate 80 and 7200 West when he fell 32 feet from an overpass, prompting an emergency response that led to him being airlifted to the hospital.

In the months after the accident, Myer told FOX 13 News that it was a miracle he survived.

"One hundred percent miracle," he said in 2024. "Several miracles have happened; most people wouldn't survive a fall that far to begin with."

UHP trooper injured in overpass fall back home, calls support 'unbelievable':

UHP trooper injured in overpass fall back home, calls support 'unbelievable'

Following the incident, Myer spent 45 days at the hospital and a rehabilitation facility before being allowed to return home. Through it all, he was grateful for those who saved his life.

After multiple surgeries and two-and-a-half years of physical therapy, including learning how to walk again, Myer returned to duty last month. According to the UHP, the law enforcement veteran of 39 years is back to conducting traffic enforcement and attending motor events.

Utah Highway Patrol

"We extend our gratitude to the medical professionals, therapy teams, and everyone in the community who supported him along the way," UHP wrote. "Please take a moment to congratulate Odie on this remarkable milestone and his incredible return!"