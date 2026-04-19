Ogden residents celebrate Earth Day early, pushing awareness amid Great Salt Lake concerns

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden residents celebrated Earth Day a little early on Saturday by planting trees, singing songs, and performing dances.

Farmer Karl Ebeling with Eden Streets believes Utahns need awareness now more than ever.

“I mean, look at our rainfall this year. I mean, yes, I am like, 'Pray for rain, please,'” he said. "I am concerned about our detachment, and it's more of an attitude about the Earth has infinite resources… That's the opposite of what we need to be doing as a community.”

This comes after growing concerns of the Great Salt Lake drying up as well.

“I'm concerned about it,” said Emily Horne, an intern for Grow Ogden. "It's where we live and where our children will live and our children’s children, and if we can learn a way to use our resources wisely and make sure that we're not damaging it any more than we already have.”

While Ebeling thinks planting trees and conserving water will help our earth physically, he believes nature also offers us something in return.

“I think our society is detached from the earth. We live in a screen world,” Ebeling said. "People who are struggling psychologically, mentally, physically, can be benefited by connecting to Mother Earth.”

Horne and fellow intern Dezi Perez found hope in nature. Horne became an intern after getting out of a domestic violence shelter, and Perez became an intern after coming out of rehab.

“With, you know, life not being perfect for me... this place gave me that opportunity to slowly get back into it,” Horne said.

"I think for me, just like overcoming drug addiction and just knowing that I could start over, and have a second chance, and that there's people out there who really care,” Perez added.

They plant and grow food that is ultimately donated to those in need.

Ebeling said the mission of Grow Ogden is not just about giving people a second chance at life, but an opportunity to give back to the world they live in.

“I think that's the awareness that I'm trying to raise in this state of Utah — it's a beautiful place, and I have faith in humankind that we're going to figure this out. I hope we don't have to do it in a crisis state,” he said. "If we all become backyard gardeners in whatever sphere or way that we can do that, we will change the environment, and there will be more rainfall in Utah, and the Salt Lake will fill up. We have a choice.”