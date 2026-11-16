Man who stole car from South Salt Lake dealership arrested after chase, crash into another vehicle

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man caught on camera stealing a car after taking it for a test drive at a South Salt Lake dealership last week has been arrested after leading police on a pursuit in the vehicle he stole.

Joseph Schultz was taken into custody on Sunday night after crashing the Audi A3 following a lengthy chase in which he was allegedly using crystal meth while driving and refusing to let a passenger, the mother of his children, out of the vehicle.

Video below shows man driving off with dealership car after test drive:

Video shows suspect stealing car after test drive in South Salt Lake

Schultiz, who was a wanted parole fugitive, is accused of stealing the Audi last Monday, minutes after test-driving it at Choice Auto Group. According to the dealership owners, Schultz claimed to have left something in the Audi after the test drive, asked for the keys to retrieve it, and drove off.

On Sunday, a Taylorsville Police Officer spotted the Audi traveling eastbound at 3400 West 5400 South. Once he saw police, Schultz allegedly began increasing his speed to evade capture.

During the pursuit on city streets and the highway, Schultz, 30, drove into oncoming traffic and ran red lights while being tracked by a police helicopter and unmarked police units.

Near 7200 South and State Street, Schultz T-boned another vehicle at the intersection and was taken into custody. During his arrest, Schultz allegedly told officers that he was fleeing as he did not want to return to jail.

Following the pursuit, a woman who is the mother of Schultz's two children said the pair both used crystal meth while in the car during the chase, and that Schultz was "actively screaming in the vehicle and apologizing." The woman told police that she was in fear for her life as Schultz would not let her out of the Audi, claiming she would be run over or shot.

Schultz faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, theft, reckless endangerment, and failure to stop.