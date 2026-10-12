'Quality of Life' continues its steady decline in Utah as pressures linger

SALT LAKE CITY — While still somewhat strong, Utah's perceived quality of life continued its years-long decline in the latest index released Monday.

Ongoing economic hardships in Utah, including the cost of living, affordable housing, and job opportunities, are all seen as factors in the ongoing slide in the "Quality of Life Index" produced by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

In the new 2026 report, Utah's Quality of Life Index was 63.1, down from 64.1 in 2022 and 72.7 in 2013. The latest index results are the lowest since the study began in 2011.

Nearly two dozen factors, such as housing affordability, air and water quality, public transportation, and safety, measure how Utahns feel about their communities and determine the Quality of Life Index. In 2026, nearly every factor in the index showed a decline.

Housing costs squeeze shelter options in West Valley, leaving residents without stable homes:

Housing costs squeeze shelter options in West Valley, leaving residents without stable homes

Housing affordability received the lowest rating. According to the Institute, Utah's median single-family home price ranked among the top 10 nationally, and 9 out of 10 renters were priced out of median-priced homes.

"Ongoing housing affordability challenges threaten Utahns’ quality of life and, if not addressed, may worsen as the population grows," the study said.

Only two factors, parks and recreation spaces and community safety, produced a similar rating from previous reports.

Residents share what it's like living near a Utah data center:

Residents share what it’s like living near a Utah data center

“This research also reminds us that a high quality of life should never be taken for granted," said Natalie Gochnour, director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. "Utah’s continued success depends on how well we address pressures such as housing affordability, the cost of living, and economic opportunity while protecting the community assets Utahns value most.”

The Index found that "actively religious Utahns" had higher ratings in 15 of 20 factors, while public transit, traffic conditions, and proximity to family were the three least important factors to residents.