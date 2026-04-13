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Church announces when reservations for Salt Lake Temple tours will open

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The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
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SALT LAKE CITY — Reservations for highly anticipated tours of the renovated Salt Lake Temple will be available starting Sept. 1, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday.

The Church reaffirmed that there will be no cost for the tours during the open house, which will run from April to October 2027, and will allow those of any faith to see inside the famed Temple. The tours inside the Temple will be the first in over a century.

While the temple reopening is still a year away, a new visitors' center is set to open this spring.

Video below shows inside the new Temple Square Visitors' Center:

Temple Square Visitors' Center

The Temple Square Visitors' Center will open May 18 and offer "unprecedented opportunity for people of all faiths and backgrounds to explore and engage with the Christ-centered beliefs of the Church."

The Temple renovation project began in 2019 in an effort to upgrade the facility and add structural reinforcements. It's expected that 3-5 million people will tour the Temple during next year's open house, with non-members allowed to go inside before it is rededicated later in the year.

Is SLC ready for wave of visitors for the Temple open house?

Is SLC ready for wave of visitors set to visit Temple open house?

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