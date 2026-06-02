Couple vows to restore beloved Salt Lake City 'little library' destroyed by vandals

SALT LAKE CITY — Little libraries are spread throughout Salt Lake City, and up until this weekend, one sat peacefully on the McClelland Trail, a path many say is a big reason why they love living in the neighborhood.

“The walkability. There’s alleys that are safe, and this public path that was developed, the McClelland Trail. We love it," said neighborhood resident Christi Thorn.

“It’s really wonderful," added resident Kathy Kankainen, "and all kinds of people are on this trail, all the time."

A few years ago, Christi and her husband, Trent, added something special to the trail.

“We’re big readers, we love books," Christi explained. "I love the idea of just being able to peruse over books that your neighbors like. We just wanted to have that joyous aspect in the neighborhood.”

Out of that love came a little library.

"It took me a while to finally motivate, take the time and attention to put it up for her,” said Trent.

But all the time and passion that went into the project were quickly taken away overnight.

“Sunday morning, I was out watering in my yard, and there’s broken pages of books and books in the backyard, and I got this heart-wrenching, sinking feeling, and I looked over the fence, and I just saw the library completely busted about and off its base," Christi explained.

Broken glass and broken binds covered the trail, and the library the couple had worked so hard on had been destroyed through vandalism.

“I’m really, really horrified about it. That was such a nice library. I used it. I put books in there. Everything," said Kankainen.

The pathway that is typically filled with words of encouragement was also defaced with hateful messaging. Days later, the neighbors still don’t know who caused the damage.

“I don’t think it was out of personal malice," said Christi. "I just think it’s shenanigans, and it’s a bummer."

Instead of looking at the situation with anger, the couple is now feeling the love of their community.

“There were several neighbors walking by as we were picking it up, and they were upset too. We have another neighbor who was great. He gave me new plexiglass to use, new metal base, new platform of wood. Just immediate generosity," Christi said.

For those who were hoping to get their summer reading book on the McClelland Trail, the Thorns are hoping to get it back up and running soon.

“We always hoped that it would be useful, so now we know it is," said Trent. "So that will certainly speed up the renewal and replacement process.”