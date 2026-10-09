University of Utah investigating report of on-campus racial assault

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is investigating an on-campus incident in which students were allegedly targeted over their race and assaulted.

A Campus Safety Alert was issued Friday, nearly 18 hours after the Thursday night incident was reported.

According to the University's Department of Public Safety, two students were walking across Fort Douglas Boulevard at approximately 9:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove past, with the occupants yelling "anti-Asian and other racial slurs" at one of the students.

The vehicle turned around, and up to six 15- to 16-year-old boys got out and surrounded the students while continuing to yell racial slurs, the university said. One of the boys then grabbed a student and allegedly punched him in the face.

Following the incident, the targeted students walked away from the scene, leaving the suspects.

"The University of Utah condemns acts of violence, intimidation and discrimination," the alert said. "Every member of our campus community deserves to feel safe and respected. We take reports of this nature seriously and are committed to supporting those affected."

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call University of Utah Police, and students needing support should reach out to the Office of the Dean of Students.