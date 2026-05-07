Love the outdoors? Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation has summer jobs waiting 

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — From working on the baseball fields to teaching kids how to play pickleball, Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation has different opportunities for people looking for their first job or seasonal work.

According to the National Recreation and Park Association Summer Seasonal Hiring Report, 97% of parks and recreation agencies hired summer seasonal staff in 2023. The top positions tried were summer camp staff, lifeguards, and maintenance workers.

Dan Morzelewski, the Cottonwood Heights park supervisor, said in addition to lifeguards, they’re hiring maintenance workers who will keep the parks looking their best.

“It’s a great job, and it’s a fun job,” Morzelewski said. “We’re doing things that we are passionate about. Most of us that work here have been a part of baseball, soccer, and football, so it’s a chance to give back and participate in something that you love.”

Morzelewski said employees start their day around 6 in the morning and end around noon.

The parks and recreation employees work to maintain the lawns, the baseball fields, soccer fields, pickleball courts, and tennis courts. They also maintain the playgrounds and clean the restrooms daily. They’ll learn how to operate a lawn mower and the 4x4 for the baseball diamonds' gravel as well.

“We have six or seven parks around the city, and we are always doing something different,” he said.

Morzelewski said they’re looking for employees who are eager to get to work and have a good attitude. “People that are passionate, hardworking, and enjoy being outside and enjoy what they do,” he said. “We want people who are willing to work. We know it can be hard because we are working in the heat and the cold, so we just want people who are willing to work.”

He said they are always looking for employees and are currently hiring for many seasonal positions, which can be found on the Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation Department website.