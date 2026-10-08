Year after explosion, Jimmy John's reopens in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — Over a year after a fiery explosion forced multiple businesses at a Herriman strip mall to close, one heavily damaged store reopened Thursday, ending a long journey back.

Jimmy John's employees were once again slicing meats and building sandwiches for customers, a welcome sign after a devastating incident that left many wondering if the doors would ever reopen.

On July 5, 2025, a late-night multi-vehicle crash sparked an explosion at the strip mall at 13400 South and 5100 West, injuring three people. The Jimmy John's location, as well as Supercuts and Domino's Pizza, suffered heavy damage.

"[It was] total disbelief and fear until we established that all of our employees were safe," said Jimmy John's owner Debbie Merrill, "and then after that, just a little bit of a sense of humor about it because disasters happen."

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Merrill has owned the location since 2014, and its reopening has made her and her employees feel whole once again.

"It's such a huge relief," said Jimmy John's owner Debbie Merrill. "For the last 15 months, while it was very busy getting this rebuilt, it also felt like something was wrong the whole time. We were missing this important component of our company, and now it's back."

"It was just heartbreaking, but the way that the team in this store reacted [was] just super inspiring," added Rob Rasmussen, Jimmy John's Director of Operations.

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The store held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official reopening, announcing they were back in business after a

"It's kind of like a kid on Christmas," said Rasmussen. "You're just waiting to open those presents, and you can't wait until that day comes. So I'm just glad that we're here."