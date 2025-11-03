Ski industry brought $2.5 billion to Utah economy last season, report shows

SALT LAKE CITY — New numbers once again show how important the ski industry is to Utah's economy, with skiers and snowboarders funneling $2.51 billion into the state last season.

The new Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute report reflects how Utah prospered during the 2024-25 season thanks to activity at the state's 15 ski resorts. While down from the previous season, the $2.51 billion contributed to the Utah economy is the fourth-highest season in state history.

In all, $342.6 million was earned in state and local tax revenues.

Last season, skiers spent 6.5 million days on the slopes in Utah, spending just over $300 a day, according to the report. In addition, 72 percent of those skiers stayed in paid accommodations such as hotels, short-term rentals or timeshares.

The report added that 31,800 jobs in the state were directly associated to the resorts and the ski industry.

“The 2024–25 season once again showed how important skiing and snowboarding are to Utah’s economy, communities, and way of life," said Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty. "Strong visitation numbers this year mean more jobs, stronger local businesses, and lasting benefits for residents across the state as we look ahead to the 2034 Olympic Winter Games.”