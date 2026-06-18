Rape charge dismissed against former BYU receiver Parker Kingston

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A rape charge against former BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston was dismissed by a judge Thursday, who denied a request made by both parties to delay the trial.

Utah Fifth District Court Judge Jay Winward dismissed the charges without prejudice after Kingston's attorneys and prosecutors asked to delay the trial up to 2 months. By dismissing the case without prejudice, the charges could be refiled.

Having previously granted trial delays, Winward said that if neither side were prepared at the current time, there was no guarantee a trial could take place in the near future.

Kingston, who appeared remotely during Thursday's hearing, was charged with first-degree felony rape after being accused of assaulting a 20-year-old woman in her St. George home in February 2025.

Following Kingston's arrest, BYU removed him from the team and expelled him from the university.

Despite no longer being a BYU student or affiliated with the team, a video surfaced earlier this week that showed Kingston working out with other athletes at the school's athletics facility. In a statement, BYU officials said the workout was not conducted by school players or staff.

"This was not a BYU team activity, and BYU officials were unaware of it taking place," the statement said, "and have responded appropriately."

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