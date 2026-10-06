Kouri Richins ordered to pay $55 million to dead husband's family in wrongful death lawsuit

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Convicted killer Kouri Richins has been ordered to pay over $55 million to the family of the husband she was convicted of murdering.

The order is connected to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Eric Richins' sister, Katie Richins-Benson, on behalf of her family. Kouri Richins was found guilty of Eric's murder in May and later sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In the order filed Monday, it was noted that Kouri Richins did not dispute any of the 41 "statements of fact."

Richins must pay the following in connection with the order:



Economic damages: $10,780,129

Non-economic damages: $3,000,000

Punitive damages: $41,340,387

Each of the Richins' three children will receive $1 million through the non-economic damage awards.

Kouri Richins found guilty on all counts in husband's murder:

Kouri Richins found guilty on all counts in husband's murder

"Eric shared deep, emotional connections with his three minor children, who are the Estate’s only heirs. His death has caused them severe trauma, and it will have permanent effects on each," the order read.

The court allowed punitive damages to be awarded as there was clear and convincing evidence that Richins engaged in "willful and malicious or intentionally fraudulent conduct, or conduct which manifests a knowing and reckless indifference toward, and disregard of, the rights of others."

Months after she was found guilty, Richins filed a motion for a new trial and to disqualify Judge Richard Mrazik, whom the defense claimed was biased, among other allegations. The motion was later denied.