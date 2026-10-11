Sandy residents prepare for potential flooding this weekend

SANDY, Utah — People of all ages were seen picking up sandbags on Saturday. Lyla and Sadie Stevensen were seen struggling to pick up the bags, but told Fox 13 News the heavy lifting was worth it.

“We're gonna put them next to our horses. We have horses, so we're gonna make sure they're safe," they said.

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However, for others in the crowd, it wasn't their first rodeo.

“Our basement is three quarters done being refinished from last time, and so we don't want to have to peel it all off and start over again," said Scott Miles.

WATCH | Those who live in Sandy prepare for potential flooding this weekend

Those who live in Sandy prepare for potential flooding this weekend

Dana and Scott Miles were thinking about prevention, after major flooding impacted their Sandy home back in August.

“Everything drained into our house, into our yard. So we had three feet of water in our basement. Everything was floating," Dana said, "it just was a nightmare.”

On Saturday, they loaded their truck up with as many sandbags as they could, to keep their basement as dry as it is now.

“The pump is here, so that if water starts filling up here again, this pump will start pushing it out towards the street," Scott said, giving Fox 13 News a tour of the basement, "the water depth got up to about somewhere just below the the doorbell here.”

However, the damage was just as bad on the inside as it was on the outside.

“The insulation, all had to come out. Because it's all soaked, and it'll grow mildew or whatever, mold if we don't get it out quickly and dry it out," Scott and Dana explained.

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The water poured in, and filled up right above the outlets and just underneath the door handles.

“Lap pool, not many homes have a nice lap pool," Scott joked.

So whether it is saving a basement, or saving their horses, each family is just hoping their sandbags will hold.

If you are still in need of sandbags, you can visit the following list of locations by clicking here.