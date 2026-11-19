TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Tooele County councilmember and Grantsville Assistant Fire Chief Erik Stromberg was charged this week with multiple counts of forcible sexual abuse, nearly four years after the alleged incidents took place.

In the charging documents, Stromberg is accused of inappropriately touching the victim on approximately a dozen occasions beginning in 2023. In total, the councilman faces three counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse.

Stromberg's accuser first reported his actions to the Grantsville Police Department in January 2024, which then referred the case to the Utah Attorney General's Office due to a conflict.

During an interview with special agents with the Attorney General's Office, Stromberg initially denied inappropriately touching the victim, but then said he had done so "on approximately a dozen occasions." He added that he did so in retaliation for the victim's prior behavior.

Stromberg's online profile on the Tooele County website recognizes him as having served with the Grantsville Fire Department for over 15 years.

The fire department said in a statement that Stromberg has been placed on administrative leave.