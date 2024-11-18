Utah-based rapper NBA YoungBoy pleads no contest in prescription drug fraud case

LOGAN, Utah — Rapper NBA YoungBoy will avoid jail time after the Utah-based entertainer pleaded no contest Monday to several charges in connection to his prescription fraud ring arrest earlier this year.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, appeared in person inside the Logan courtroom and entered his no contest plea on multiple charges, including felony identity fraud, felony forgery and misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct.

Following his April arrest at his home near Huntsville, Gaulden originally faced nearly 50 charges after being accused of running a prescription drug ring that allegedly fraudulently obtained drugs from state pharmacies.

The remainder of the charges will be dismissed under the plea deal.

While he will not serve time in prison and will instead pay a $25,000 fine in this case, Gaulden could face multiple years behind bars after pleading guilty to a federal firearm possession charge.