OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University issued an alert Thursday after a man allegedly made "threatening comments" on campus.

The alert, which was sent just after 12:30 p.m., said the comments were made in the Keller Building, home of the UVU business school. After making the comments at approximately 11:45 a.m., the man was seen leaving campus minutes later.

Despite the alert, the school emphasized that there is no active threat on campus, but people should avoid the area.

Utah Valley University police and the Orem Police Department are searching for the man, described as 6 feet tall, approximately 30 years old, with blonde hair. The man was wearing a beanie with dark Adidas pants and a zip-up sweater.

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