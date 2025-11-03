Utah food banks receive first state funds to help those left without full SNAP benefits

SALT LAKE CITY — As the government shutdown rolls into its second month, SNAP benefits are no longer being sent in the usual manner, and many federal workers continue to go without paychecks.

The Trump administration said Monday that it plans to partially fund SNAP by using contingency funds, but only after a pair of federal judges required the move. The state of Utah is also stepping in to support local food banks.

How much help will the latest attempts to help those in need bring? And when can the nearly 170,000 Utahns who depend on SNAP begin to feel the impacts of these support mechanisms?

“We know it will be a partial funding process. It’s going to take time for people to get their benefits,” explained Ginette Bott with the Utah Food Bank.

Monday's announcement is not slowing the stride of those served at the food bank.

“We are not in a position to see people go hungry for weeks or months,” Bott shared.

Utah nonprofit picks up excess food for families facing food insecurity to help waste less food

The food bank received its first state payment of $500,000 on Monday, which could add up to $4 million in assistance if the shutdown persists.

“We have recently ordered multiple loads of product, and it will start to arrive this week," Bott said.

The food bank is now determining where the need is greatest.

“What’s the percentage in each county of residents that receive SNAP benefits? We also have to look at pantries; what kind of traffic is coming through?” she said.

They plan to set up a reporting system to show the state where its money is going, which is not a quick process, but it will be a constant one.

Tooele couple opens their hearts, pantry to struggling neighbors:

The non-profit Utahns Against Hunger is grateful that state leaders are recognizing the need. But Executive Director Gina Cornia pointed out how it’s just a fraction of what the monthly SNAP payout would look like in full.

“Benefits for Utah are $33 million a month, and so there still is going to be a gap,” she explained.

Cornia hopes state funds are enough to fill the void until partial payments are received, and said that charities can’t solve hunger alone.

“For every meal that a food pantry provides, SNAP provides 9,” she added.

Cornia is also disappointed that the federal government decided against fully funding the critical program that affects so many.

“It’s part of our safety net," Cornia said, "and it’s unacceptable that it’s being held hostage by Congress because they can’t come to an agreement over a continuing resolution.”

As of Monday, the Utah Food Bank doesn't have a set schedule for when they’ll receive state payments, but if they’re to arrive each Monday, as they did this week, the $4 million in temporary funding could last until December 22.