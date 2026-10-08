Zion National Park highway set to reopen after rockfall

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A major roadway through Zion National Park is set to fully reopen more than a week after access was severely restricted following a large rockfall.

The National Park Service said the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway will reopen Friday, allowing visitors to resume travel through the park's eastern areas.

The road was originally closed in the aftermath of the Sept. 30 rockfall as large boulders and other debris blocked lanes in both directions. On Tuesday, over 7 miles of the highway reopened, restoring access from the park's East Entrance to the Great Arch Overlook.

Video below shows aftermath of Zion National Park rockfall (Janelle Scheible Collins):

Video shows aftermath of rockfall inside Zion National Park

During the closure, crews removed damaged asphalt and replaced it temporarily with gravel. The road will be fully repaved at an undetermined time. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the affected area.

National Park Service Crews remove boulders from Zion National Park roadway following rockfall

Several businesses outside the park's East Entrance shared how the rockfall closure had impacted their livelihoods.

Zion rockfall cleanup impacting businesses on east side: