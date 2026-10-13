Deadly Washington Terrace fire sparked by railroad maintenance, investigation finds

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah — An investigation into a Washington Terrace fire that killed a man over the summer found that it was accidentally started by nearby railroad maintenance.

In the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands (FFSL) report, investigators confirmed that the July 27 Adams Fire was not sparked by a passing train but by Union Pacific crews clearing vegetation along the railroad corridor.

According to the report, the fire's exact cause was a "brush-hot style cutting attachment" striking metal hardware, creating sparks that ignited dry grass.

Cecil "Ted" Burrell was originally transported to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. However, after arriving at the hospital, it was learned the 87-year-old's injuries were more severe, and he died later that night.

Friend shares terrifying moments that led to man's death in Washington Terrace fire:

Friend shares terrifying moments that led to man's death in Washington Terrace fire

The fire, which also injured a Weber County sheriff's deputy, burned 72 acres and damaged multiple homes before it was extinguished.

According to the report, a supervisor warned against cutting too deep along the railroad line, as metal parts could create sparks that may ignite the nearby brush. During the operation, an operator became entangled in hidden cables, but after resuming work, a witness claimed to have seen smoke.

Despite attempts to immediately extinguish the fire, the crew was unable to stop its spread.

Washington Terrace residents return home after wildfire posed threats:

Washington Terrace residents relieved to return home after wildfire posed threats

The report referenced high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds as weather conditions that contributed to the spread of the Adams Fire.

Following the fire, a neighbor described Burrell as someone who kept to himself but was always kind.

“He was just a good person… who just wanted to live his life and enjoy the later years of his life," said Scott Tomlinson. “That’s a tough deal. Structures you can rebuild… but life, you can’t rebuild.”