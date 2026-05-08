Magna road upgrade targets safer routes for students and less traffic for residents

MAGNA, Utah — Construction is now underway for a long-anticipated road extension in Magna. A project that city leaders say will ease traffic and make roads safer.

The city announced that the 4100 South extension project is moving forward. It will run from 8400 West to Little Valley Gateway. The city says the extension should mean less congested roads and allow for more than one way to Cyprus High School.

Kim Sim, who has lived along the corridor since 2002, said traffic near her home has made even routine trips to the pharmacy and grocery store difficult. “Getting out my driveway, it’s a horrible mess,” Sim said. “We have seen so many close-call accidents near our home.”

The construction comes after a rollover crash in March that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured four other Cyprus High students in the same area.

“I think about it every time we drive by,” Sim said. “It’s hard not to. It’s sad that it took an accident of this magnitude to have the road finally done. It should have been finished well before the school was even built.”

Magna’s city attorney said funding for the project was secured on March 7, with plans approved on April 15. The city is also working with West Valley City on a boundary adjustment to bring the road into Magna’s jurisdiction.

Sim said her biggest concern is safety for students and families navigating the busy roads. “I just want the kids to be safe,” she said. “If they can get to school safely, then my heart will settle down, and I can leave my home and driveway more easily.”

The city’s attorney said the project had been delayed due to challenges securing funding, questions over jurisdiction, and coordination with multiple property owners, including the Magna Water District and Rio Tinto.

Malinda Burrell, who has lived near the high school for nearly four years, said traffic congestion has been especially difficult during peak hours.

“We thought that there would be a better plan for traffic,” Burrell said. “It’s been rough for all the residents, especially in the mornings when everyone is trying to go to school but then everyone in the neighborhood is still trying to go to work.”

The city’s attorney said construction is expected to be completed by August, ahead of the new school year.

Still, Sim said she worries the pace of infrastructure improvements is not keeping up with growth in the area. “We’re not prepared for that,” she said. “We need that infrastructure in place so that the kids can be safe.”