West Valley community rallies for 911 dispatcher battling breast cancer

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — She’s the calm voice on the other end of a 911 call, helping people through some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Now, the community she serves is showing up for her.

Dispatch supervisor Melisa Garcia, who works at Valley Emergency Communications Center, is used to helping others in crisis. Coworkers say she’s the one they rely on when situations get complicated.

“Supervisors take really good care of us,” said West Valley City Police Sgt. Ed Twohill. “Any special situation, we call them and they handle it.”

But recently, it was Garcia who needed that same support. After going in for a routine mammogram, she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

“It was really shocking,” Garcia said. “I was healthy and didn’t have any symptoms that made me think anything was wrong.”

Now about two-thirds of the way through chemotherapy, Garcia is facing a difficult journey, and one her coworkers say she won’t face alone.

Over the weekend in West Valley City, law enforcement, dispatchers, friends and family came together for a fundraiser to help with medical costs. The event included a car show, silent auction and food — all organized to support Garcia during treatment.

In one of the most emotional moments of the day, loved ones and coworkers shaved their heads in solidarity.

“You've just gotta do it,” said Benjamin Vaughan, a fellow VECC employee. “She’s a great human being, and I wanted to be here and support her through this.”

For Garcia, the gesture was deeply personal, tearing up as she laughed and remarked at those who first faced the razor.

“It’s my brother and my dad shaving their heads to support me,” she said. “It was very, very cool to see.”

Garcia has spent 12 years working in emergency communications, helping both the public and law enforcement through high-stress situations.

“When something bad happens, VECC is the one who takes the call and gives it to us,” said WVCPD Detective Angie Holdham. “We’re going to be there for each other.”

That support now extends beyond the job.

“I love working here because we get to help somebody every single day,” Garcia said.

But she admits she’s not used to being the one receiving help.

“All these people did these things who don’t even know me, just to try to help me,” she said.

Still, she’s focused on what’s ahead and the strength she’s found in those around her.

“Everyone has just been there to help me with everything I needed,” Garcia said. “All of us together are going to be stronger, and I’m going to beat it.”