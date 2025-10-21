Wyoming officials plan to reopen Green River Tunnel at the end of next month

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — A major tunnel for an interstate highway in Wyoming is close to being back to normal after a massive pile-up and fire in the tunnel claimed three people's lives earlier this year.

The Green River Tunnel cuts through Castle Rock in Sweetwater County, with one tunnel in each direction of I-80.

On Feb. 14, a chain reaction of vehicle crashes, involving multiple semitrailers, caused a fire in the westbound tunnel. Three people were killed: 20-year-old Christopher Johnson of Rawlins, Wyo., 22-year-old Quentin Romero of Rawlins, and 30-year-old Harmanjeet Singh of Nova Scotia, Canada.

WATCH: Drone video shows devastation left behind in Wyoming tunnel

Since Feb. 20, the tunnel has remained partially open, with both directions traveling through the eastbound tunnel.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Monday that the westbound tunnel repairs are making "excellent" progress, and they expect to reopen it at the end of November.

The department reminded truckers that oversized loads are still not allowed through the tunnel at this time.