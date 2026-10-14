Moore, Crosby debate data centers, Trump tariffs and GSL

LOGAN, Utah — Before a crowd here at Utah State University on Tuesday night, Republican Congressman Blake Moore and Democratic challenger Peter Crosby debated a number of big issues facing the newly-formed Second Congressional District.

It was a collegial, policy-focused debate where they presented their views for northern Utah. Both were quizzed on data centers, a particularly hot topic in the district, where celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary's plans for a massive data center have sparked significant public protest.

Both candidates agreed local control is best.

"Data centers are a part of our immediate future, right? There's no question. We're all using cellphones. We're all, you know, doing some type of AI utilization and whatnot, but the issue is, we cannot have this kind of situation take over the way that it did and that people have to be brought along," Moore said, pointing to what was being done on a congressional level.

"There's good, strong legislation that should have passed in the Senate, but it didn't, to make sure electricity costs don't go up for residents and the Department of Defense is doing a unique thing where they're going to start to use more of their resources and their land in a more productive way, which is a good change that's happening."

Crosby said he had been involved in some of the pushback on data centers.

"I think as we talk about the future of data centers in Utah specifically, we have to acknowledge that local control is oftentimes being ignored because external pressure coming from the top down is forcing a decision against the will of local residents," he said. "That's inappropriate. I am all for a future where local communities decide whether or not that kind of infrastructure is appropriate for them, and what we have seen in Box Elder is a direct counter to that reality."

The two expressed a desire to save the Great Salt Lake, but offered differing viewpoints on water policy.

"I don't want the federal government making water policy for the state of Utah," declared Crosby. "I think that's a bad road to head down. The state of Utah has to decide: Are we a state that grows to 10 million people? Are we a state that decides to fully invest in Silicon Slopes? Are we a state that decides to maintain local resiliency in agriculture? We can't have all three."

But Moore said he has already been passing legislation to help the lake, though he acknowledged President Trump's pledge of a billion dollars for the lake is unlikely to get through Congress.

"We were able to do bite-size projects to help funding the support from different elements of the of the lake that the state is actually leading a lot of the effort and then of course you're seeing the White House now get involved, so it's nice to be able to see a throughput," he said.

Crosby was critical of Moore's votes on President Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill. Moore defended his work to mitigate tariffs, even noting that he had removed some of the harsher impacts on a major northern Utah employer.

"There is a lot of pain with this and every time that Procter and Gamble has reached out to our office, we've gone and actually successfully been able to mitigate their issues," Moore said.

"If I may say, Procter and Gamble, that's great, but none of the small business owners seem to receive the same attention," Crosby countered in a rebuttal.

But the candidates both pledged ongoing support for Hill Air Force Base and bolstering northern Utah's aerospace industry. They also supported agriculture, a major industry in the area.

The poll commissioned by the Utah Debate Commission that put the two men on stage on Tuesday night shows a closer race than some might like. Voters surveyed had Moore in the lead at 39%, with Crosby close behind at 34%. Nearly 11% of voters remained undecided and third-party candidates took the rest.

Speaking to FOX 13 News after the debate, Moore believed voters would stick with him.

"We’re confident where we are, we’re going to continue to drive the message home and I look forward to the opportunity to continue on the things I've been working on," he said.

Crosby told FOX 13 News after the debate he and volunteers for his campaign would be out engaging voters.

"I think the distinct difference between the representative and myself is Blake Moore is fine with the path we’re on. I’m not," he said.

Watch the entire debate here: