Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

BYU's Kennard Davis suspended, cited for marijuana possession, DUI, report claims

Holy Cross BYU Basketball
Tyler Tate/AP
BYU forward Kennard Davis Jr. shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Holy Cross, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
Holy Cross BYU Basketball
Posted

PROVO, Utah — BYU basketball player Kennard Davis Jr. has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest last week on suspicion of DUI.

According to ESPN, Davis's arrest stemmed from a drug-related offense following a Provo car accident on Thursday, with officers performing field sobriety tests to determine whether he should be arrested for DUI.

Following the accident, Davis's car was impounded, while he was treated for minor injuries and transported to the police station.

Davis was cited for marijuana possession and DUI, according to ESPN, which said a police report showed that an officer who arrived at the accident scene suspected Davis was impaired.

A BYU spokesperson confirmed Davis's suspension on Tuesday.

After transferring to BYU from Southern Illinois University, Davis played in the Cougars' first two games of the season and missed the third due to injury. He has yet to play since his arrest.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere