BYU's Kennard Davis suspended, cited for marijuana possession, DUI, report claims

PROVO, Utah — BYU basketball player Kennard Davis Jr. has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest last week on suspicion of DUI.

According to ESPN, Davis's arrest stemmed from a drug-related offense following a Provo car accident on Thursday, with officers performing field sobriety tests to determine whether he should be arrested for DUI.

Following the accident, Davis's car was impounded, while he was treated for minor injuries and transported to the police station.

Davis was cited for marijuana possession and DUI, according to ESPN, which said a police report showed that an officer who arrived at the accident scene suspected Davis was impaired.

A BYU spokesperson confirmed Davis's suspension on Tuesday.

After transferring to BYU from Southern Illinois University, Davis played in the Cougars' first two games of the season and missed the third due to injury. He has yet to play since his arrest.