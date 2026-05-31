Real Salt Lake's Juan Manuel Sanabria selected for Uruguay's World Cup roster

SANDY, Utah — Although Real Salt Lake's American prospects were left off the U.S. Men's National Team roster, RSL will officially be represented at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Juan Manuel Sanabria was called up for Uruguay.

Uruguay announced its tournament roster on Sunday, and Sanabria made the cut. The 26-year-old defender/midfielder represented his home country at the 2019 U-20 World Cup, but this will be his first time doing so at the senior level. He made his debut with the Uruguayan national team in October 2025. He has one goal in five appearances.

"In Uruguay, it's a huge honor. Every kid that plays soccer there wants to grow up playing for the national team. It's a huge honor for me and I'm excited," Sanabria said (translated from Spanish) earlier this month in an interview with FOX 13 Sports.

Sanabria is in his first season with RSL and leads the team in assists with six in 11 games. He previously played for Atlético San Luis, Zaragoza, and Atlético Madrid.

Other notable Uruguayan players in the tournament are Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and FC Barcelona's Ronald Araújo. The South American country won the Cup in 1930 and 1950.

This year, they'll face Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde and Spain in the group stage. They play on June 15 and 21 in Miami, and June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico.