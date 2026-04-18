Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
20  WX Alerts
SportsUtah Mammoth

Actions

Oops! Special edition playoff t-shirts celebrate the U-A-T-H Mammoth

Utah Mammoth misprint
Megan Gustafson/X
Utah Mammoth misprint
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Sometimes it's tough being the new kid on the block, even when you're skating on one of the biggest stages in professional hockey.

With the Utah Mammoth set to drop the puck in their first-ever NHL playoff game Sunday, fans who purchased Stanley Cup Playoff gear might be wondering who they're actually cheering for... and where they're from.

Fans are sharing on social media how when they received their special edition playoff t-shirts from Fanatics, they had one teeny-tiny error.

Utah was spelled Uath. That's right, U-A-T-H.

Oops.

Mammoth T-shirt

Despite some fans wanting to send Fanatics to the penalty box, most are taking the goof in stride, and are actually having a laugh with the rest of Mammoth Nation, while sharing photos of their new collectors items.

Meanwhile, Fanatics realizes they're on thin ice and are quickly trying to rectify the error and make things good with Mammoth fans.

"We are aware that a small number of fans unfortunately received this item which was misprinted," said a company spokesperson. "We are getting in contact with these fans and providing them the correct product ASAP."

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

Recent Utah Mammoth stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere