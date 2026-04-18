Oops! Special edition playoff t-shirts celebrate the U-A-T-H Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY — Sometimes it's tough being the new kid on the block, even when you're skating on one of the biggest stages in professional hockey.

With the Utah Mammoth set to drop the puck in their first-ever NHL playoff game Sunday, fans who purchased Stanley Cup Playoff gear might be wondering who they're actually cheering for... and where they're from.

Fans are sharing on social media how when they received their special edition playoff t-shirts from Fanatics, they had one teeny-tiny error.

Utah was spelled Uath. That's right, U-A-T-H.

Oops.

Erik Nystul

Despite some fans wanting to send Fanatics to the penalty box, most are taking the goof in stride, and are actually having a laugh with the rest of Mammoth Nation, while sharing photos of their new collectors items.

Meanwhile, Fanatics realizes they're on thin ice and are quickly trying to rectify the error and make things good with Mammoth fans.

"We are aware that a small number of fans unfortunately received this item which was misprinted," said a company spokesperson. "We are getting in contact with these fans and providing them the correct product ASAP."