Family atmosphere makes St. Joseph's Catholic Schools the Cool School of the Week

OGDEN, Utah — At St. Joseph Catholic Schools in Ogden, learning goes beyond textbooks and worksheets.

The school combines faith-based education with academic rigor while emphasizing a strong sense of community and individualized attention for each student.

At the elementary school, Principal Jean Synowicki greets students at the door each day.

From the youngest learners in a Pre-K classroom to high school, the school focuses on hands-on learning. Students in a 6th grade history class are currently studying ancient Mesopotamia by stepping into the roles of people living in its city-states.

Rather than simply reading about the history, students are simulating life in the ancient world. During our visit, they were creating their own laws and writing diplomatic messages to other city-states.

“When kids simulate history, they tend to learn it a lot better,” explained 6th-grade teacher and assistant principal, Mr. Kelson.

Students say the interactive approach is one of their favorite parts of learning at St. Joseph.

The hands-on education continues as students get older. In another classroom, students were working on projects involving 3D printing, including creating 3D-printed statues of Catholic saints.

Students also say the close-knit environment is a major part of what makes the school special.

“It’s like a family here,” one student said. “It’s like everyone’s friends with each other, and everyone knows each other.”

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union joined Fox 13 News at St. Joseph Catholic Schools to recognize them for their hard work with a donation.

"Just seeing the ingenuity and creativity of your students, it's absolutely unbelievable," said Granite Credit Union Director of Marketing, Spencer Carver.

“It’s what we’re here for, being part of a community and being supported both ways and trying to do things for each other,” said Clay Jones, Saint Joseph Catholic High School principal. “It’s the only way to build a good community, and we have a great one here.”

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