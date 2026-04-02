Speech and debate team at Hunter High earns nationals spot with community support

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — There are a lot of reasons why Hunter High School earned the title of FOX 13 News Cool School of the Week, and for Granite School District's Teacher of the Year, Rock Frampton, it starts with the students.

"I love Hunter High because we have such an amazing diversity, and in art, it's so important to hear different voices."

That diversity creates an environment where students feel empowered to explore new ideas, especially in advanced programs like AP Ceramics. "We get to really explore these complex ideas, and be challenged as much as we can," said AP Ceramics student Shayla.

Some of Hunter High's biggest advocates are the students themselves, like Braxton, who proudly nominated Hunter High as our Cool School of the Week.

"The PRIDE of the Hunter community is felt in our various activities and events," Braxton wrote in his nomination. "Our teachers value education and work every day to support students and provide the best environment for learning."

This week at Hunter High it also happened to be inclusion week. One of the ways Hunter High promotes inclusion is through programs like Unified Sports. "In the beginning of the year we're able to do our soccer tournaments, and our basketball tournaments which we just finished up now," said Unified Partner Mimi.

Students are also making an impact in the community through programs like Latinos in Action. "[We] do service like go to elementaries where we help tutor and help kids improve their learning and motivate them to want to keep coming to school," said one LIA student.

In a unique in-building preschool program that is open to the community, high school students gain hands-on experience in early childhood education.

During our visit, Granite Credit Union surprised the speech and debate team with a donation and certificate to help them on their journey to nationals. "Congratulations, such a great accomplishment for you guys this summer, and what great opportunities for memories," said Granite Credit Union Marketing Director Spencer Carver.

"It's such a special opportunity for us to go, and it's so nice to know that our hard work is paying off," said Speech and Debate Nationals qualifier Isabelle.

If you know a Cool School you would like featured, you can send nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form on our website.