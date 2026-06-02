Hope Center food pantry in Clearfield named Smith's Zero Hunger Hero

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A food pantry in Clearfield is helping hundreds of families meet their most basic needs — and this month, it's being recognized for that work.

The Hope Center, which has been open for a little more than a decade, was named this month's Smith's Zero Hunger Hero and awarded $1,000.

Nancy Brown founded the facility with her husband, Pastor Ron, who leads the church congregation adjacent to the pantry. They chose to fight food insecurity because it's one of the most basic human needs. "When they find out about the Hope Center, it's a relief to them. We're glad to serve the public. We're glad to serve the community," Brown said.

The pantry has grown from serving a few dozen families to more than 400 every month. Brown said the need weighs on her. "It makes me feel sad and concerned for families, with children especially. What do you do when your child is hungry?" Brown said.

The Hope Center sees people from various backgrounds seeking assistance.

"Families, single people, sometimes we have people on foot, to put it euphemistically, and so yeah, we serve anyone who shows up at the door," Brown said.

Volunteer Sheila Mercer works on the front lines of the pantry's mission and regularly hears from families forced to make difficult decisions. "They're just trying to keep afloat. You know, like paying the housing. What are you going to do? You have to have a place to live, so you're going to want to pay the rent before you can pay for your food," Mercer said.

All shelves are filled through donations, and all work is done by volunteers — many of them retired women who now dedicate their time to the pantry's mission.

Tina Murray from Smith's presented the award and the $1,000 check.

"We have a Zero Hunger Hero initiative, and every month we award somebody as a Zero Hunger Hero for the great work they are doing in our community to help find families that are experiencing food insecurity and help provide them nutritious food. On behalf of all of us at Smith's, I am super excited to award the Hope Center $1,000 on behalf of Smith's. You can take these funds to replenish your pantry or do what you need to help support these families you are serving," Murray said.

The Hope Center distributes food on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and the third Saturday of every month. The pantry is always looking for volunteers, especially people who can help move large boxes of food.

You can connect with the pantry here: Hope Center Utah

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