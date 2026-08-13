Inside “Utah’s Fentanyl Fix”: FOX 13 News reporters discuss their multi-part series

Over the last few months, a team of reporters at FOX 13 News has been reporting in-depth on the community impacts of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that kills hundreds of Utahns each year.

Reporters reviewed dozens of court records and interviewed more than 20 people, including active drug users, family members whose loved ones died from overdoses, law enforcement agencies and community groups trying to help people overcome addiction.

Their reporting took them across the state, exploring everything from the response to the drug in rural communities to the work of Utah’s Fentanyl Task Force and from harm reduction to addiction prevention efforts directed at kids.

The team behind “Utah’s Fentanyl Fix” sat down to discuss their reporting and take questions from viewers about the series. You can watch their conversation at the video above.