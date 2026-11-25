GARLAND, Utah — A Utah organization is expanding resources for survivors of domestic violence, with plans for a new transitional housing complex in northern Box Elder County.

CAPSA, which stands for Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, was awarded $3.6 million earlier this year to build the complex, which will include 20 housing units for survivors working to rebuild their lives.

The organization already operates 21 transitional housing units in Cache County. After land was donated in Box Elder County in 2024, CAPSA applied for state funding to expand its housing program farther west.

Josh Thompson, CAPSA's chief development and communications officer, said bringing transitional housing closer to survivors is important because distance can become another barrier for people trying to leave abusive situations.

“A big reason why it's important is just distance. Geography matters in domestic violence situations and being able to have something that's close to home,” Thompson said. “We've got a great agency in Brigham City with New Hope. We got CAPSA that's established there in Logan. But there wasn't really any transitional housing in this area of the state, and so being able to bring that closer to survivors.”

Thompson says CAPSA served more than 100 people from Box Elder County last year, despite not yet having a transitional housing complex built there.

The new development is intended to provide more than a safe place to live. Survivors will also have access to resources aimed at helping them establish financial stability, find employment, and receive mental health support.

Makayla Hancey, CAPSA's advocacy division director, said that process looks different for every survivor. For some, it can mean learning to manage finances independently for the first time after experiencing financial abuse.

“Some of them have maybe even never had the opportunity to have a bank account before because that opportunity was withheld from them from their abusive partner,” Hancey said. “And so it's really starting with where the survivor is at and what services they need to become fully independent at the time their time is up in the program."

The project comes as advocates emphasize that domestic violence can happen throughout the year, although changes in routines and additional stress during the holidays can create added challenges for people in abusive situations.

In Utah, research shows one in three women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence during their lifetimes.

Thompson said they hope to have the Box Elder County housing complex completed by summer 2027.

In the meantime, anyone experiencing domestic violence is urged to seek help. CAPSA's 24-hour crisis line is 435-753-2500. National and statewide domestic violence resources are also available 24 hours a day.