House Speaker Schultz says Flaming Gorge water release gives him 'heartburn'

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah's most powerful political leaders acknowledges he is uneasy with the water releases from Flaming Gorge to prop up the Colorado River system and keep it from collapse.

"I do have huge concerns around this and a little bit of heartburn with it. I get the big picture. We want to be good regional players. But the reality is a portion of this water is Utah water," House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hoooper, told FOX 13 News on Thursday. "We have to be cognizant of that. And yes, we want to be good regional players and prop up Lake Powell. However, this is Utah’s water. We want to make sure we get that water back."

Speaker Schultz was reacting to reporting from FOX 13 News that Upper Basin states — Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico — signed off on a plan by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to release up to a million acre-feet of water from Flaming Gorge (as much as a third of the reservoir) and send it downstream to keep Lake Powell able to generate electricity for millions. It would also help keep water flowing to Lower Basin states — Arizona, Nevada and California — under longstanding agreements between all the states along the Colorado River. The mighty river supplies water to more than 40 million people across the West (some of the Colorado River system's water is pumped into the Wasatch Front through the Central Utah Project).

Utah agrees to massive water release from Flaming Gorge to prop up Colorado River system:

Utah agrees to massive water release from Flaming Gorge to prop up Colorado River system

The impact of the decision will hurt some small businesses in Daggett County, which relies on Flaming Gorge. On the Green River, however, river runners and anglers may see better conditions.

Faced with drought, record low snowpack, above average temperatures, almost nonexistent spring runoff and a horrible hydrology, all states will see water cuts and restrictions put in place. The states are in the middle of trying to negotiate new agreements to manage the river before the current deals expire in October, but they have largely been at an impasse. Some states, including Utah, have begun preparing for the possibility of litigation over who gets what water.

The Utah State Legislature is poised to discuss the Colorado River over its interim sessions this summer. That could be a sign that ongoing fights over the river will continue. Speaker Schultz, who has personally been watching the Colorado River discussions closely, said it is something Utahns should pay attention to.

"We understand the complexities around the Colorado River," Speaker Schultz said. "We want to be good team players. Everybody's going to have to take some cuts. But we want to make sure we get this water back."

This article is published through the Colorado River Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative supported by the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air at Utah State University. See all of our stories about how Utahns are impacted by the Colorado River at greatsaltlakenews.org/coloradoriver