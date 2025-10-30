Man accused of killing Tremonton police officers appears in court

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — The suspect accused of killing two Tremonton police officers in August made his second court appearance on Thursday as a judge scheduled a date for an upcoming preliminary hearing.

Ryan Michael Bate attended the court appearance virtually from inside the Brigham City Jail, wearing inmate clothing and having shaved the beard he had when arrested. Unlike his first appearance on Aug. 22, when he sobbed throughout the proceedings, Bate remained quiet as the preliminary hearing was set for December 18.

Bate was charged with numerous counts, including Aggravated Murder, in the August 17 deaths of Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Ofc. Eric Estrada. The officers had responded to a domestic violence call in which Bate's wife claimed he had slammed her head into a door, choked her, and restrained her to a bed.

Bate opened fire on the first officer as he was leaving the scene, and then shot and killed the second officer who had responded to assist the first. Bate also shot at a Box Elder County sheriff's deputy and his K-9 Azula, who were both injured and have recovered.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty against Bate.