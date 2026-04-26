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Train slams into minivan in Box Elder County; mother, 2 children not seriously injured

Train - Minivan in Deweysville
Tremonton Fire Department
Mother, children not seriously injured after train slams into minivan in Box Elder County on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Train - Minivan in Deweysville
Posted

DEWEYVILLE, Utah — A mother and her two children were not seriously injured after a train slammed into their minivan in Box Elder County on Saturday.

The Tremonton Fire Department reported the incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Main Street in Deweyville.

When crews arrived at the scene of the collision, the mother and her two children were already out of the minivan and were found not to have any serious injuries.

Train hits minivan in Deweysville
No serious injuries reported after minivan hit by train in Box Elder County on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The department confirmed that everyone inside the vehicle was wearing seatbelts.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the incident.

Train hits minivan in Box Elder County, Deweysville
Photo shows damage after train strikes minivan in Box Elder County on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

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