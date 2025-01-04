Suspect killed after firing at officers multiple times during South Jordan pursuit

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle was shot and killed Friday by police officers after gunfire was exchanged multiple times during a pursuit in South Jordan.

The South Jordan Police Department said officers originally responded to a call of a vehicle theft just before 10:30 p.m. near 9400 South and 4600 West.

Once police located the suspect in the vehicle, he fired at officers, leading them to return fire before the man fled on foot.

The unidentified suspect was later found in the backyard of a South Jordan home where multiple agencies responded and gunfire was exchanged during a second interaction.

After being struck by gunfire, the man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The area where the shooting took place will be closed to the public through the morning while an Officer Involved Critical Incident team investigates

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Friday's incident is the fourth shooting involving law enforcement officials in Utah over the last several days.