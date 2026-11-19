VINEYARD, Utah — Weeks after withdrawing plans to build a large performance amphitheater in the mouth of Provo Canyon, its developers, including the Osmond family, have found a new site along Utah Lake.

Vesper, the company behind the amphitheater, announced Thursday that it will build the venue in Vineyard, sitting on 46 acres by the lake's eastern shore.

The Osmond family has backed the project since its inception, with plans to bring live music and entertainment to the amphitheater. According to Vesper, the venue's exact capacity has not been determined, but it will be no larger than 25,000 seats.

Vesper developers withdraw application as community members clamor for more data on amphitheater's impacts:

Vesper developers withdraw application as community members ask for more data

According to the developers, whatever the maximum capacity is, it will not operate at that level for most events.

There is currently no timeline for when the venue would open.

“We recognize Utah City is building something transcendent on the shore of Utah Lake, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring Vesper to life," said Spencer Shumway, founder of Vesper Amphitheater.

Vesper Map of planned amphitheater site in Vineyard

Vesper originally planned to build the privately funded amphitheater on former mining land in Provo Canyon, but withdrew those plans in September after facing pushback from residents over environmental and traffic concerns.

Vineyard officials have yet to approve the plan, but Vesper claimed its amphitheater plans conform to city requirements.

“Vesper represents an exciting opportunity to bring world-class entertainment to Utah County, support local businesses and attract visitors from across the region," said Vineyard Mayor Zack Stratton.